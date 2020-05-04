The Topeka Police Department is seeking two persons of interest in the April 24 homicide
The Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate two persons of interest in the homicide that occurred on April 24, 2020, that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Joseph R. Hill. Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael D. Flores of Topeka and 22-year-old Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook of Topeka.
At around 6:30 p.m. the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple calls about a possible shooting in the 1200 block of NE Quincy St.
Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located an adult male victim outside a residence in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries. Hill, subsequently, died as a result of their injuries.
If you see Flores or Gonzalez-Rook, please do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Call 911 immediately. To report past sightings, please email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.