AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas

The Topeka Police Department is seeking two persons of interest in the April 24 homicide

May 4, 2020 @ 3:22pm

The Topeka Police Department is attempting to locate two persons of interest in the homicide that occurred on April 24, 2020, that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Joseph R. Hill.  Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael D. Flores of Topeka and 22-year-old Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook of Topeka.

At around 6:30 p.m. the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple calls about a possible shooting in the 1200 block of NE Quincy St. 

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located an adult male victim outside a residence in the area suffering from life-threatening injuries. Hill, subsequently, died as a result of their injuries. 

If you see Flores or Gonzalez-Rook, please do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Call 911 immediately. To report past sightings, please email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128

 

 

 

 

 

 

