The voter registration deadline for the November General Election is Tuesday, October 16th

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced Thursday his office is holding a voter registration drive at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library this weekend.

The purpose of the drive is to register new voters and for currently registered voters to check to ensure their voter registration is current and up-to-date before the registration deadline.

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, October 16th.

Election Office staff will be at the library on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 12th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, October 13th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, October 14th from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The Election Office is still needing election workers for working at the polls on Election Day. Those that work all day receive $110.00 for the day. A paid three-hour training is required and some restrictions apply.

Applications are available on the Election Office website at: www.snco.us/election/document/application-boardworker-standard.pdf or by calling the Election Office at (785) 251-5900.

Advance Voting in Person at the Shawnee County Election Office will start Monday, October 22nd. The Election Office will be open from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm for Advance Voting.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6th.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900.

Voters that require assistance should call the Election Office. Additional information is also available on the Shawnee County Election website at www.snco.us/election/.