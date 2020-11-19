      Weather Alert

The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show

Nov 19, 2020 @ 10:04am

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s basketball game between Washburn and Fort Hays State originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, has been postponed until a later date to be announced.

The Washburn women are still scheduled to play at Nebraska-Kearney this Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.

The Washburn men’s basketball game at Fort Hays State remains on as scheduled with a 7:30 tip time on Thursday in Hays.

Watch and listen below to the Washburn Coaches Show featuring Ron McHenry and Brett Ballard.

 

 

 

