The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s basketball game between Washburn and Fort Hays State originally scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, has been postponed until a later date to be announced.
The Washburn women are still scheduled to play at Nebraska-Kearney this Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.
The Washburn men’s basketball game at Fort Hays State remains on as scheduled with a 7:30 tip time on Thursday in Hays.
Watch and listen below to the Washburn Coaches Show featuring Ron McHenry and Brett Ballard.