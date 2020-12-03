      Weather Alert

The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show

Dec 3, 2020 @ 11:38am

The Washburn Ichabod men and women are in action on Thursday as they continue their 2020-2021 seasons.

The Ichabod men will be playing against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. The women will be playing their home opener against Central Oklahoma.

The Ichabod men are 3-0 on the season as it will be an exhibition game for the Ichabods but will count towards the Kansas record. Tip off set for 7:00 pm in Lawrence on Country 106.9.

The Washburn women are 0-2 and take on the Bronchos who are 2-0 on the season. Tip time for the women is 6:00 pm on 580 WIBW.

 

 

