The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show
Washburn returns to action on Thursday and Saturday at the friendly confines of Lee Arena.
The Ichabod men and women play host to Central Missouri on Thursday, December 17th. Tip off times set for 5:30 and 7:30 pm.
The doubleheader on Saturday is now just a single game as the Ichabod men will play Lincoln at 2:00 pm. The Washburn women will not play the Lady Blue Tigers as they are dealing with COVID-19 positives and the game has been postponed.
Watch and listen below to the weekly edition of the Washburn Coaches Show from Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill.