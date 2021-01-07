The Washburn Basketball Coaches Show
It’s a battle of top-five and undefeated teams on Thursday night as the No. 5 Washburn Ichabods travel to Maryville, Mo. to take on the No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats. The game time ha been moved to 6 p.m. on Thursday night as the women’s game between the two schools is postponed with COVID-19 protocols on the Bearcats’ team.
The Ichabods (7-0, 7-0 MIAA), who remained No. 5 in the latest NABC Coaches Poll, defeated Northeastern State on the road 85-84 in overtime in their last action on Jan. 2.
The Bearcats are 5-0 overall coming off an 84-69 win at Pittsburg State on Jan. 2 last time out.
The Bearcats have won 13 of the last 14 meetings and the last 11 in the series with the last Ichabod win coming in Bearcat Arena on Jan. 10, 2015 in a 70-64 win over Northwest.