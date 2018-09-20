VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods are back home in Yager Stadium for Saturday’s game with No. 19-ranked Central Missouri as the Ichabods will take on a nationally-ranked opponent for the third-straight week.

The Ichabods are coming off a 30-24 loss to then No. 17-ranked Fort Hays State on Sept. 15 in Hays. Washburn fell to a No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri squad 38-17 on Sept. 6.

The Ichabods will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Mules and a three-game slide in Topeka.

Washburn was topped by the Mules last season in Topeka 62-42 after Central Missouri broke a 42-all tie after three quarters scoring 24 points in the fourth en route to the win.