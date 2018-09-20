WIBW News Now!

VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

by on September 20, 2018 at 10:01 PM (3 hours ago)

The Washburn Ichabods are back home in Yager Stadium for Saturday’s game with No. 19-ranked Central Missouri as the Ichabods will take on a nationally-ranked opponent for the third-straight week.

The Ichabods are coming off a 30-24 loss to then No. 17-ranked Fort Hays State on Sept. 15 in Hays. Washburn fell to a No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri squad 38-17 on Sept. 6.

The Ichabods will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak to the Mules and a three-game slide in Topeka.

Washburn was topped by the Mules last season in Topeka 62-42 after Central Missouri broke a 42-all tie after three quarters scoring 24 points in the fourth en route to the win.

The Washburn Football Coaches Show from Skinny 's Sports Bar and Grill

Posted by WIBW News on Thursday, September 20, 2018

 

 

