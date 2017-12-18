Think of safety when picking out toys for Christmas

Even though Christmas shopping time is dwindling, you still need to think of safety for kids when shopping for what they will have under the tree.

“Some of the things to keep in mind is to look on the box and see if it’s appropriate for that child,” said President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Dr. Joyce Knestrick. “Choking is a big concern. Smaller children tend to put a lot of things in their mouth. We don’t want to have parts that will pull off easy.”

Strangulation or other cord injury is also a danger with little ones.

“Cords can be a concern,” said Knestrick. “If there are pull cords on toys, the young children can get wrapped up in the cord, wrap it around their necks, on their arm, things like that.”

It’s also important that if toys are older and painted, or come from overseas where there may not be as many restrictions on lead paint, that those are kept away from kids and not given to them inadvertently.

“Lead poisoning can cause significant harm to children,” said Knestrick. “They can get vomiting. They can get stomachaches, joint pain, irritability, loss of appetite, fatigue and it can even affect their brain. We want to make sure our children are not exposed to lead.”

For more information on toy safety, go to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s page.