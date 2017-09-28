Third arrest made in Lawrence homicide

A third arrest has been made in a killing at a Lawrence Motel 6 earlier this month.

Twenty-two-year-old Ramone Singleton of Kansas City, KS was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges related to the September 2nd homicide.

Singleton was arrested in Kansas City, MO on a probable cause warrant. He will be brought to Douglas County to face charges of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-TIPS.