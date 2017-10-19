Third arrest made in Lawrence shootings

A third person has been arrested in the October 1 shooting in downtown Lawrence that three people dead two others injured.

Lawrence police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony Laron Roberts Jr, of Topeka, on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Once Roberts is extradited to Douglas County, he will be booked in for one count of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, and one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. It is not known at this time when Roberts will be extradited.

Roberts arrest comes two days after two other Topeka men were taken into custody for their alleged role in the shooting.

Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and 19-year-old Dominique Jaquez McMillon are being held in the Douglas County Jail on various charges related to the deadly incident.

Rayton is charged with attempted second degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

McMillon is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Lawrence police are still investigating. If you know more about the incident, call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.