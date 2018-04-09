WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


44°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 37°
Winds North 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy48°
28°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy78°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy79°
65°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm70°
35°

Third person sentenced to life for shooting of Kansas deputy

by on April 9, 2018 at 10:53 AM (1 hour ago)

A third man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and wounding a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy in 2015.

Wyandotte County prosecutors say 21-year-old Charles Bowser was sentenced Friday to life plus 37 years for attempted capital murder and other charges.  Deputy Scott Wood, who was off-duty, was shot several times at a 7-Eleven in Kansas City, Kansas, during an attempted robbery.  He spent two weeks in the hospital before being released.

In February 2016, Dyron King and Cecil Meggerson were found guilty of attempted capital murder in Wood’s shooting.

Photo courtesy of Wyandotte County Detention Center

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.