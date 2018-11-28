Third Quarter Dooms Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods went frigid from the field in the second half and their fourth quarter rally came up short as the Newman Jets topped the women’s basketball squad 50-46 in Lee Arena on Tuesday night. The Ichabods (2-4) will return to action next Thursday when they will open MIAA play with Southwest Baptist on Dec. 6.

The Ichabods trailed by as many as 10 points with 2:33 to go in the game at 50-40, but held the Jets scoreless over the rest of the game cutting the final margin to four at 50-46 but could not get any closer finishing the game 1 of 4 from the field.

In the second half, Washburn was limited to 8 of 29 shooting from the field while the Jets were 8 of 19 overall. Washburn also struggled from the free throw line in the second half at 4 of 8.

For the game, the Ichabods hit their first 3-pointer of the night on a Shelbe Piggie bucket jump starting Washburn to a 9-0 lead to start the game, but went 0 of 15 the remainder of the game from 3-point range.

Washburn led 26-19 at the break, but the Jets came out of the locker room to out score the Ichabods 18 to 4 in the third quarter as Washburn was 1 of 12 from the field to take the 37-30 lead into the final stanza.

The Ichabods had four players score eight points (Piggie, Reagan Phelan , Alexi McAfee and Taylor Blue ) and Mackenzie Loe scored seven. Kaitlyn Potter scored 14 off the bench to lead the Jets.

The win lifted Newman to 6-2 on the season with now three wins coming in Lee Arena counting the two wins in the Parrish Thanksgiving Classic last weekend while also picking up their first win in Topeka since a 65-56 win over the Lady Blues on Dec. 4, 1979 in a game played in Whiting. Overall, the Jets are now 2-6 in games played in Topeka winning back to back games over the Ichabods for the first time in program history.