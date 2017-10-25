Third school bus accident in two weeks in Topeka Wednesday; new bus services contract being sought

The third school bus accident in the past two weeks involving a Durham School Services bus serving Topeka USD 501 took place Wednesday morning.

“The bus was headed southbound on California, attempting to make a right hand turn on 24th street,” said USD 501’s Misty Kruger. “There was a vehicle sitting at the red light on 24th and the bus took the corner a little too short and hit the vehicle. We did have three students on board. There were no injuries.”

The three students were from Highland Park High School. The driver of the bus was cited at the scene of the accident.

The current contract with Durham School Services is up soon.

“We are on contract with Durham through the end of this school year,” said Kruger. “Our request for proposal is currently open for bus contracts for next school year. This is a pretty standard process that we do with contracts that we have. It’s just an opportunity to evaluate and see what all of our options are and make sure that we have the best possible outcome for our students and staff.”

The RFP closes on November 20th.