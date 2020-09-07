      Weather Alert

This Week in 580 Preps – Sept. 7-12, 2020

Sep 7, 2020 @ 7:50am

Check out the upcoming games and events for high school sports around Topeka this week, including Week 2 of the football season and action from cross country, soccer, tennis, and golf:

CROSS COUNTRY

Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Topeka West, Washburn Rural & six others – Stateland Cross Country Course (Sept. 12)

Hayden – Wamego Invitational (Sept. 12)

FOOTBALL

Hayden @ Seaman (Sept. 11) – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week

Washburn Rural vs Lawrence (Sept. 11)

Shawnee Heights @ Bonner Springs (Sept. 11)

GIRLS GOLF

Hayden @ KC-Piper (Sept. 8)

Varsity invitational – Wamego Country Club (Sept. 8)

BOYS SOCCER

Leavenworth @ Topeka West (Sept. 7)

Shawnee Heights @ Topeka High – Hummer Sports Park (Sept. 8)

Seaman @ Lansing (Sept. 8)

Eudora vs Hayden (Sept. 8)

Hayden vs Highland Park (Sept. 10)

Seaman @ Shawnee Heights (Sept. 10)

Topeka High @ St. Mary’s Academy (Sept. 10)

Junction City @ Washburn Rural (Sept. 10)

GIRLS TENNIS

Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park, Shawnee Heights – Kossover Tennis Facility (Sept. 8)

Hayden & five others – Hayden (Sept. 8)

Seaman Invitational (Sept. 9)

Washburn Rural, Junction City, Marysville, Kansas City Christian – Kossover Tennis Facility (Sept. 10)

Hayden & three others – Eudora (Sept. 10)

VOLLEYBALL

Hayden, Topeka High, Emporia – Hayden triangular (Sept. 8)

Seaman, Topeka West, Junction City – Seaman triangular (Sept. 8)

Washburn Rural, Shawnee Heights, Manhattan – Washburn Rural triangular (Sept. 8)

Topeka West, Highland Park, Cair Paravel, Maranatha – Topeka West quad (Sept. 10)

Seaman quad (Sept. 10)

Hayden, Spring Hill, KC-Piper, Blue Valley – Hayden quad (Sept. 10)

Hayden – Baldwin Tournament (Sept. 12)

