This Week in 580 Preps – Sept. 7-12, 2020

Check out the upcoming games and events for high school sports around Topeka this week, including Week 2 of the football season and action from cross country, soccer, tennis, and golf:
CROSS COUNTRY
Highland Park, Seaman, Shawnee Heights, Topeka West, Washburn Rural & six others – Stateland Cross Country Course (Sept. 12)
Hayden – Wamego Invitational (Sept. 12)
FOOTBALL
Hayden @ Seaman (Sept. 11) – Envista Credit Union Game of the Week
Washburn Rural vs Lawrence (Sept. 11)
Shawnee Heights @ Bonner Springs (Sept. 11)
GIRLS GOLF
Hayden @ KC-Piper (Sept. 8)
Varsity invitational – Wamego Country Club (Sept. 8)
BOYS SOCCER
Leavenworth @ Topeka West (Sept. 7)
Shawnee Heights @ Topeka High – Hummer Sports Park (Sept. 8)
Seaman @ Lansing (Sept. 8)
Eudora vs Hayden (Sept. 8)
Hayden vs Highland Park (Sept. 10)
Seaman @ Shawnee Heights (Sept. 10)
Topeka High @ St. Mary’s Academy (Sept. 10)
Junction City @ Washburn Rural (Sept. 10)
GIRLS TENNIS
Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park, Shawnee Heights – Kossover Tennis Facility (Sept. 8)
Hayden & five others – Hayden (Sept. 8)
Seaman Invitational (Sept. 9)
Washburn Rural, Junction City, Marysville, Kansas City Christian – Kossover Tennis Facility (Sept. 10)
Hayden & three others – Eudora (Sept. 10)
VOLLEYBALL
Hayden, Topeka High, Emporia – Hayden triangular (Sept. 8)
Seaman, Topeka West, Junction City – Seaman triangular (Sept. 8)
Washburn Rural, Shawnee Heights, Manhattan – Washburn Rural triangular (Sept. 8)
Topeka West, Highland Park, Cair Paravel, Maranatha – Topeka West quad (Sept. 10)
Seaman quad (Sept. 10)
Hayden, Spring Hill, KC-Piper, Blue Valley – Hayden quad (Sept. 10)
Hayden – Baldwin Tournament (Sept. 12)
