Though Fed news is good, U.S.-China may overshadow it, Goss says

Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday seemed to indicate that there may not be very many rate hikes in 2019.

“He indicated that we’re close to neutral on the short-term interest rates,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “I take that as, another rate hike December 19 and potentially one more in the first half of 2019. The market had already begun to think there would be at least three to four rate hikes in 2019. That’s not good for the market and in my judgment, not good for the economy. He backed off and that, in my judgment’s a good thing.”

The other shoe to drop economically this week is the trade talks at the G20 between President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.

“If we’re going to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on January 2, that’s not going to be good,” said Goss. “This part of the country, particularly the agricultural sector is already suffering from the trade war. I’ll call it a trade war now. That’s going to be of central importance. Also, of course, the inflation outlook. We need to keep an eye on inflation. The CPI, Consumer Price Index, that number comes out on December 12 and then we’ve got the meeting of the Federal Reserve on December 19. December of this year’s going to be very, very important.”

This is because the economy had already looked like it was slowing in the fourth quarter anyway here in the U.S. The news isn’t great for the Chinese, either.

“Chinese growth has begun slowing and slowing significantly,” said Goss. “They are aggressively looking for replacements for sales to the U.S. That’s going to be critical. In other words, both President Trump and Jinping are looking for leverage. Who’s going to blink this weekend? The President says he’s not.”

Goss said if the Chinese and the U.S. can’t reach a deal, the trade war could continue and both sides could lose in the long run. The question may come down to who is the biggest loser if a deal isn’t done.

