Thousands of pounds of trout coming to Lake Shawnee

The waters of Lake Shawnee will be a little more crowded after this weekend.

According to a release, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation on Saturday will stock the lake with 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout.

The fish will be trucked in from Crystal Lake Fisheries in Ava, Missouri and dumped into the lake around noon at the main boat ramp, west of the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

Lake Shawnee will be closed to fishing from Saturday morning until 6 a.m. March 4 to allow the fish to acclimate to their new environment.

The release states the trout will be a minimum of 11-inches long, with at least 600 weighing four pounds or more.

Shawnee County officials the lake is being stocked in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program. Funds from the CFAP are provided to help offset the costs involved with stocking the lake.

Lake Shawnee is stocked with trout twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

Trout season in Kansas runs through April 15. A trout permit, which costs $14.50, is required to fish for trout in Shawnee County.