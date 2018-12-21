Three armed robberies under investigation in Topeka

Topeka police are still investigating a string of Thursday night armed robberies in the city.

The first was reported at 6th and Clay around 6:50 p.m. Three men with light complexion wearing black hoodies and blue bandanas are said to have robbed an individual of his vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Elantra and his cell phone.

Just after 7 p.m., the Wendy’s at 1251 SW Gage was robbed. That robber is described as a male of light complexion with a black hoodie, blue bandana, faded blue jeans with bleach spots on the legs and black tennis shoes with grey soles. That robber displayed a gun and took cash and ran.

Just before 7:15 p.m., the Kwik Shop at 1414 SW 17th was robbed by a male of light complexion with blue jeans, a black hoodie and wearing a black bandana over his face. That robber displayed a gun, took cash and ran.

If you know more about any of the robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.