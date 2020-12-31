Three Arrested for Arson at White Lakes Mall
Topeka Fire Department Investigators, following leads from a Crime Stoppers tip, arrested three individuals Wednesday for the crimes of Arson, Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Trespass.
All charges stemmed from the White Lakes Mall fire incident.
Topeka Fire Department Investigators booked two juveniles and one adult into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
The adult Male has been identified as 18 year-old Joel A. Sink.
This fire is now classified as Incendiary.