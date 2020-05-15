Three arrested in Shawnee County drug bust
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces three people are in custody following a disturbance in the 2700 block of SE 41st Street.
On May 13, 2020, at 1:42 am deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2700 block of SE 41st Street. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with four subjects and located a firearm allegedly involved with the disturbance. A further investigation revealed approximately one pound of marijuana, approximately 100 tablets of Xanax, and 200 tablets of ecstasy. During the investigation, deputies were able to determine that narcotic use was the cause of the disturbance.
Dylan J. Talamantes (25), Kayley C. McDaniel (21) and Adam D. Erickson (22), all of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stimulant with intent to distribute, and possession of a depressant with intent to distribute.