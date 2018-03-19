WIBW News Now!

Three arrested on charges related to shooting at Perry lake

by on March 19, 2018 at 4:41 AM (4 hours ago)

A 22-year-old Topeka man is behind bars on murder charges after a body was found last week at Perry Lake.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, a Douglas County detective called them Wednesday morning saying he had received a call from a person stating they witnessed a murder last Tuesday at Perry Lake.

Deputies responded and found the body of 22-year-old Taylor Sawyer with apparent gunshot wounds.

An arrest was made in Lawrence by Jefferson and Douglas County deputies of 22-year-old Johnathan Blevins. He is booked on charges of intentional 2nd Degree Murder.

On Friday night, deputies arrested 18-year-old Ashlyn Hemmerling on a requested charge of first degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office booking report.

They also booked 37-year-old Sarah Hemmerling on a requested charge of Obstructing apprehension of prosecution.

Both are being held on a $100,000 Bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

