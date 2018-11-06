Three arrested on Jackson County theft charges

Two men and one juvenile are in custody for burglary and theft charges in Jackson County.

A Jackson County resident saw a red Chevy passenger car leaving their address at 18075 98th Road in southeastern Jackson County on Monday around 1 p.m. and discovered their residence had been broken into. The resident then found the red Chevy broke down near 98th and V4 Road parked in the roadway.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, KHP Troopers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies scoured the area looking for the suspects. It was later determined that a passerby had picked up the vehicle’s three occupants and drove them to a residence in the 9000 block of Topeka Blvd. in Shawnee County.

A Shawnee County Deputy saw two subjects west of the address in a wooded area. Deputies from Shawnee County, Jefferson County, Jackson County and KHP Troopers arrived in the area. A KHP aircraft also assisted with the search. One of the suspects was taken into custody following being apprehended by a KHP K-9 unit. Two more subjects were taken into custody west of the address in the 8900 block of Rochester Road. All three subjects were taken into custody shortly after 3 p.m. and transported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Jackson County Deputies impounded the red Chevy passenger car along with property believed to have been taken from the residence.

Taken into custody was 21-year-old Ty Daniel Haire, of Mayetta and 20-year-old Robert Anthony Witmer, of Topeka and a 17-year-old male, of Hoyt. Witmer was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and theft. Haire was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary and theft. The juvenile was booked on the same charges. The trio allegedly wore masks during the burglary and are also suspected of committing another half dozen burglaries in the surrounding counties.