A late Sunday night call to a home in North Topeka led police to a grisly discovery.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says officers were sent to the 100 block of NW Grant Road for a welfare check on residents.

Officers entered the home and found the bodies of two men and a woman. There was no one else in the home when police arrived.

Beightel says he expects the deaths will be ruled as homicides as the investigation continues.

Additional details were not immediately available.