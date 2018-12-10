Three carnival workers charged with murder of Kansas couple

Three carnival workers have been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a couple whose bodies were found in Arkansas days after they disappeared from a fair in Kansas.

The Kansas Attorney General says 52-year-old Kimberly Younger, of McIntosh, Florida, 54-year-old Michael Fowler Jr., of Sarasota, Florida, and 35-year-old Rusty Frasier, of Aransas Pass, Texas, are jailed on $1 million bond in Arkansas while awaiting extradition to Kansas. Two others are charged with obstructing apprehension.

The charges stem from the deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter. The Wichita couple was killed in July at the Barton County Fair. Their bodies were later found buried in shallow graves next to a creek bed outside the small community of Natural Dam, Arkansas, in the Ozark National Forest.