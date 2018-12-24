Three children and babysitter escape Shawnee home fire caused by Christmas lights

Three children and their baby sitter escaped a fire at a Shawnee home that started when Christmas lights ignited leaves in a gutter.

The Kansas City Star reports the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Friday when lights ignited leaves and flames spread to wood shake shingles. After hearing a crackling sound, one of the children looked out a window and saw the roof had caught fire.

The children, ages 4, 6 and 14, and their baby sitter escaped and called 911.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to save the family’s Christmas tree and presents. The fire caused about $40,000 in damage.