Three dead after Kiowa County crash Wednesday

The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people have died in a crash involving two semi-trailer trucks.

The head-on crash occurred early Wednesday on Highway 54 near the town of Wellsford in Kiowa County.

The patrol says both trucks caught fire. The highway was closed for several hours after the crash.

One truck was empty and the other was carrying pork products.

The three killed were 55-year-old Gary Alan Heald of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, 56-year-old Cheryl Marie Thoma, also of Fergus Falls and 38-year-old Justin Wise of Arkansas City.

Because of the fire, authorities don’t know if they were wearing their seat belts.