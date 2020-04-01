Three employees at Lansing Correctional Facility contract coronavirus
Three Kansas prison workers have contracted the coronavirus in the first cases reported in the state’s prison system.
The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday night in a news release that the three employees at the Lansing Correctional Facility are recovering at home. Residents who had close contact with the workers have been moved to medical isolation where they will be monitored for symptoms.
Meanwhile, health care providers in Kansas are facing financial strains. Topeka-based Stormont Vail Health CEO Robert Kenagy said in a statement Tuesday that cuts in wages are necessary so all staff can continue getting paid.
