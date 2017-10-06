WIBW News Now!

Three face federal charges following 20-pound meth bust

by on October 6, 2017 at 9:51 AM (5 hours ago)

Three people are in jail following a massive drug bust in Kansas City, Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a search warrant served at a house in the 3000 block of North 34th Street turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of heroin and around $23,000 in cash.

Beall says three people were arrested in connection with the bust. They have been identified as 53-year-old Shelia M. Best, Basehor, 40-year-old Karen Ortega, Kansas City, Kan., and 38-year-old Marlon Gutierrez, Kansas City, Kan.

All three suspects were charged Thursday in federal court with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in federal prison and up to $10 million in fines.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015.