Three face federal charges following 20-pound meth bust

Three people are in jail following a massive drug bust in Kansas City, Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a search warrant served at a house in the 3000 block of North 34th Street turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of heroin and around $23,000 in cash.

Beall says three people were arrested in connection with the bust. They have been identified as 53-year-old Shelia M. Best, Basehor, 40-year-old Karen Ortega, Kansas City, Kan., and 38-year-old Marlon Gutierrez, Kansas City, Kan.

All three suspects were charged Thursday in federal court with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in federal prison and up to $10 million in fines.