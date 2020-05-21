Three Face Federal Charges for Hunting Restricted Land
Federal prosecutors have charged three men with violating federal laws by hunting deer at Fort Riley in an area where explosives are discharged.
Authorities say the men violated the hunting laws several times since 2015 by disregarding off-limit areas on the base.
The charges are misdemeanors.
The men would enter the base before daylight and leave after dark.
Investigators recovered deer mounts, antlers, phone data and equipment allegedly used to harvest eight whitetail deer.
The suspects are Gregory Frikken and James Nunley from Wamego and Michael Smith from Watertown, New York.
If convicted, the defendants could face up to one year in jail, maximum $10,000 fine, and could include civil forfeiture and a loss of their federal hunting privileges.
Investigating agencies included the Directorate of Emergency Services, Fort Riley Conservation Law Enforcement Officers, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and the New York State Environmental Conservation Office.