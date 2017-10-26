Three found dead in Jefferson County Wednesday

Three people are dead in what officials are calling a double murder suicide.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told media Wednesday that a shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. that afternoon in Jefferson County in the 3200 block of Detlor Road near Grantville.

Two people were found dead in a home and a Code Red alert was briefly issued by the Sheriff’s Office for the area along Detlor between 39th and 27th avenues late Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers found the person believed to be the shooter dead by his own hand.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the case.