Three found dead in Jefferson County Wednesday

by on October 26, 2017 at 4:25 AM

Three people are dead in what officials are calling a double murder suicide.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told media Wednesday that a shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. that afternoon in Jefferson County in the 3200 block of Detlor Road near Grantville.

Two people were found dead in a home and a Code Red alert was briefly issued by the Sheriff’s Office for the area along Detlor between 39th and 27th avenues late Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers found the person believed to be the shooter dead by his own hand.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the case.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.