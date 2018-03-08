Three Kansas Applebee’s affected by data breach

Three Kansas Applebee’s locations were affected by a data breach reported earlier this month by their franchisee.

RMH Holdings believes that unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at certain RMH owned-and-operated Applebee’s restaurants was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at those locations.

The Applebee’s in Emporia, Manhattan and Topeka are on the list of potentially affected stores. The affected transactions would have taken place between December 6, 2017 and January 2, 2018.

For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, guests may call a dedicated call center by calling 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

More information is also available at www.rmhfranchise.com/dataincident/.