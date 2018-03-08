WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Clear
Feels Like 47°
Winds SSE 9 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear48°
30°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy62°
33°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain56°
35°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast46°
29°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy50°
29°

Three Kansas Applebee’s affected by data breach

by on March 8, 2018 at 12:17 PM

Three Kansas Applebee’s locations were affected by a data breach reported earlier this month by their franchisee.

RMH Holdings believes that unauthorized software placed on the point-of-sale system at certain RMH owned-and-operated Applebee’s restaurants was designed to capture payment card information and may have affected a limited number of purchases made at those locations.

The Applebee’s in Emporia, Manhattan and Topeka are on the list of potentially affected stores. The affected transactions would have taken place between December 6, 2017 and January 2, 2018.

For more information about this incident, or if there are additional questions, guests may call a dedicated call center by calling 888-764-7357 between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

More information is also available at www.rmhfranchise.com/dataincident/.