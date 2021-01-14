Three Law Enforcement Officers Charged in Hit-and-Run Case
A Kansas sheriff’s office investigator has been charged in a hit-and-run crash, and two other law enforcement officers have been charged with interfering with the investigation.
Wyandotte County Prosecutor Mark Dupree says that sheriff’s office Detective Michael Simmons Junior is charged with a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of the December 2019 crash on Interstate 70, in which he allegedly was driving a county-owned vehicle.
The other vehicle was damaged in the collision.
Two others – former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Sarah Panjada and Wyandotte Sheriff’s Office Major Andrew Carver – were charged with one count each of official misconduct and interference, both misdemeanors.
Dupree also announced that a fourth law enforcement officer, former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer Travis Toms, was charged with one count of buying sexual relations in an unrelated November 2020 incident.
Dupree said all four would have court dates next month.