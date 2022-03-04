Three New Regents Confirmed By State Senate

The Kansas Senate has confirmed three people appointed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly to the state board of regents.
Former state Senator Wint Winter Junior of Lawrence; former Kansas City, Kansas, school Superintendent Cynthia Lane, and former BNSF Railway CEO Carl Ice, of Manhattan, have been serving on the state Board of Regents since June.
Had the Senate rejected their appointments, they would have been forced to step down, but they now will serve four-year terms.
The vote on Winter was 24-9, the vote on Lane was 23-11, and the vote on Ice was 38-0.
Winter is a moderate Republican who served for a decade in the state Senate, and later became known for criticizing conservatives and supporting Democratic candidates.
Lane served as the Kansas City, Kansas, superintendent, and her district sued the state over education funding.
Conservatives argued that Winter and Lane were not entirely forthcoming in filling out the Senate’s confirmation questionnaire, something they disputed.