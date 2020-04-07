Three people arrested early Tuesday morning following vehicle pursuit
PRESS RELEASE FROM TODD STALLBAUMER
Sheriff Brian C. Hill announces three people were arrested following a vehicle pursuit early this morning near SE 29th and Colorado Ave.
On March 7th at 2:55am, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop near SE 6th street and Rice Rd for a registration violation. The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Corolla, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Toyota went south on Rice Rd, east on Sycamore DR, then south on Croco Rd. The pursuit continued west on SE 29th when the Toyota struck a parked vehicle near SE 29th and Colorado Ave. Five occupants were in the Toyota. Some of the occupants attempted to flee from the scene on foot. With the assistance of the Topeka Police Department, all of the occupants were apprehended.
The driver, 18-year-old Dawud M. Rahman of Topeka, was arrested on the following charges: Felony Flee/Elude ; Felony Interference; Theft; Traffic Violations
A passenger, 16-year-old Khristopher A. L. Brown of Topeka, was arrested for Felony Interference and bond violations for Possession of Stolen Property and Drug Violations.
Another passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlyn A. Johnson of Topeka, was arrested on Felony Interference and Felony charges from a previous incident through the Topeka Police Department.
Rahman was transported to a local hospital with a minor injury sustained from colliding with the parked vehicle. He was released and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.
Mr. Brown went to a local hospital due to a minor injury he sustained while fleeing from the vehicle. He was released and transported to the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections.
Two other occupants were released at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.