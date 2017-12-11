WIBW News Now!

Three people hurt in rollover accident on K-4 Monday afternoon

by on December 11, 2017 at 8:39 PM (2 hours ago)

Three people were hurt in an accident on K-4 Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:45, deputies were sent to an injury accident on K-4 near SW Docking Road at milepost 315.

A 2006 Scion XA driven by 36-year-old Amanda Madison of Topeka was eastbound on K-4 when the vehicle drifted on to the shoulder. Madison over corrected and crossed both lanes of the highway and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the middle of the highway.

Madison and two children suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment and all were wearing their seatbelts. The accident remains under investigation.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.