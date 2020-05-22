Three people in custody after Topeka standoff
Three people are in custody following a standoff in the 700 block of NE Sumner Street.
On May 22, 2020 at 2:14 am, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 3100 block of NW Rochester Road. Following an argument, a subject shot several rounds towards the house while driving away in a vehicle. No one was injured. The suspect vehicle was later found in the Oakland neighborhood but the suspect fled on foot and was unable to be located.
At 7:45 am deputies attempted to arrest the suspect, Trey G. Martinez (24) of Topeka, at a residence in the 700 block of NE Sumner Street. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. They were able to talk four other individuals out of the house but Martinez remained inside. Shortly after noon he was placed into custody. He was transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Charges are pending.
Two of the other individuals inside the house were placed into custody following this incident. Anthony A. Weems (20) and Michael L. Frederick (22) both of Topeka were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for felony interference with law enforcement. Frederick also had misdemeanor warrants.
The Topeka Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Topeka Fire Department, and AMR assisted at the scene.
This is still under investigation.