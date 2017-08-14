Three people, including a 3-year-old girl, found dead near Lawrence

An investigation is underway following the deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl, in Douglas County.

According to a news release, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called around 1:30 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of East 900 Road, located southwest of Lawrence.

Deputies responded and found a 36-year-old woman in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says the victim was not affiliated with the residence in any way.

The victim’s vehicle was found in a parking area at the Baker Wetlands, just south of 31st and Haskell.

Deputies found the bodies of a 3-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man in the wetlands not far from the vehicle. Authorities have not determined their cause of death.

Their bodies were discovered nearly 10 miles northeast of where the female victim was found.

Channel says the male is suspected of fatally shooting the female victim.

Investigators also believe the 3-year-old girl is the victims’ daughter.

A man initially thought to be a person of interest in the fatal shooting was questioned and released Sunday evening following a standoff situation in Topeka.

The nearly hour-long standoff began when a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper spotted a vehicle thought to be involved in the fatal shooting at an apartment near Washburn University.

KHP tweeted Sunday night that the man was not involved in the Douglas County incident.

Channel says the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects in the deaths.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.