Three people left a disturbance near SE 11th and Lawrence in Topeka Friday night with gunshot wounds.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the area on a report of shots fired. Witnesses described a black four door car with several young Hispanic males and a green Honda Civic leaving the area; they were last seen northbound on SE Lawrence after the shots were fired.

All three victims are expected to survive.

If you know more about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.