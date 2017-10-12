Three people sustain minor injuries in head-on collision on Oakland Expressway

A head-on collision forced authorities to shut down a portion of the Oakland Expressway for more than an hour Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Monte Carlo used the wrong ramp when attempting to get onto K-4 Highway from NE Seward Avenue.

The car collided head on with a 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was exiting K-4 at Seward Avenue.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, 25-year-old Timothy Green III, of Kansas City, and an 18-year-old female passenger both sustained minor injuries. They were checked at the scene by first responders and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the truck, Jamin Halladay, of Topeka, also refused treatment for minor injuries he sustained in the crash.

Sgt. Harry Louderback with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was not a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing seat belts.

Green was cited for driving the wrong way and not having a valid driver’s license.

The exit ramp was re-opened around midnight.