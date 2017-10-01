Three people, two from Topeka, shot and killed in Lawrence

An early morning shooting in downtown Lawrence left three people dead and two injured.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street.

Nearby officers heard multiple shots being fired and rushed to the scene, where they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims died from their injuries.

They gave been identified as 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown, Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dupree Dean, also of Topeka.

Two other victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify the suspects involved in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS.