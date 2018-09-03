Three teens hurt in Sunday accident

A Sunday night accident on I-70 sent three teens to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Honda Accord driven by 17-year-old Cole Martinez of Chapman was westbound on I70 at Quail Road in Wabaunsee County around 6 p.m. when the Accord went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected back onto the roadway to the right, hit the embankment and rolled two times coming to rest on its wheels.

Martinez and his passengers, 15-year-old Morgan A. Cabe and 13-year-old Abigail R. Martinez were taken to Stormont Vail to be checked out. They were all buckled up.