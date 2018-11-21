Three to be tried in Hi-Crest double murder

Three men will stand trial for the July 2018 killings of two people in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday that a judge bound over Bradley Sportsman, Matthew Hutto and Richard Showalter in the case. Each defendant faces two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Lisa Sportsman and Jesse Polinskey.

The three will stand trial separately.

The bodies of Sportsman and Polinskey were found inside a home where both victims were beaten and stabbed.

Bradley Sportsman was the estranged husband of Lisa Sportsman. Trial dates have not been set. Each defendant is in custody on a million dollars bond.