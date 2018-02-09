Three Topekans bound over in Lawrence triple homicide

Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson announced Friday that following a preliminary hearing the Court bound over Topeka residents 20-year-old Anthony Roberts, Jr., 22-year-old Ahmad Rayton and 19-year-old Dominique McMillon on charges related to the October 1 Massachusetts Street triple homicide. A trial date was scheduled for May 14.

Roberts was bound over on two counts of murder in the first degree, one count of murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree. If convicted of the most serious offense, first degree murder is an off grid felony punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Rayton was bound over on two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious offense, attempted second degree murder is punishable by 55 to 247 months in prison. An actual sentence would depend on prior criminal history.

McMillon was bound over on aggravated assault and battery. If convicted of the most serious offense, aggravated assault is punishable by 11 to 34 months in prison. An actual sentence would depend on prior criminal history.

All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Charges are merely allegations of criminal conduct.