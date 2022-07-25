      Weather Alert

Three Wichita Officers Suspended For Texts

Jul 25, 2022 @ 7:07am

Wichita officials say they have suspended three police officers who were among several law enforcement officers who exchanged racist, homophobic, or inappropriate texts.

City Manager Robert Layton ordered the officers be suspended for 15 days, rejecting interim police chief Lemuel Moore’s planned eight-day suspensions.

An investigation began after The Wichita Eagle reported in March about the messages.

The investigation found 13 Wichita police officers, three Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies, and two Wichita firefighters sent and received inappropriate text messages.

Layton said the officers will need to undergo psychological exams when they return before they can be moved from desk work to regular duties.

A city report issued in April criticized department leaders for not adequately disciplining police involved in the messages, and mishandling the investigation of the incidents.

