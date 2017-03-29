WIBW News Now!

Thursday Morning Oklahoma Earthquake Felt In Kansas

by on March 29, 2017 at 11:40 AM (4 hours ago)

A northern Oklahoma earthquake Thursday morning was felt across much of Kansas.

The quake, preliminarily measured at 4.4, took place at 10:37 a.m.

The shaking was centered about six miles east of Medford, Oklahoma.

Reports of feeling the effects came from as far north as Topeka and as far east as Kansas City, Missouri according to the US Geological Survey.

Previous earthquakes in that portion of Oklahoma have occasionally been linked to wastewater disposal connected with hydraulic fracturing.

Image from US Geological Survey

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.