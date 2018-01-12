Thursday night shooting leaves one dead

A man shot Thursday night in Topeka died from his injuries.

According to Topeka Police, around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of SW Fairlawn to a report of a shooting. Thirty-one-year-old Jesse Lee McFall suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he died from those injuries.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between known subjects. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.