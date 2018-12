A man was shot outside a Topeka restaurant Thursday night and police are still trying to piece together details.

The victim walked into a local hospital just after 9:30 p.m. with a wound to his leg. Officers responded and determined the man had been in an argument outside the Los Churros Restaurant near Huntoon and Gage.

The victim couldn’t provide information on who shot him.

If you know more, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.