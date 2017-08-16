WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


69°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 69°
Winds SE 13 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Thunderstorm90°
65°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear89°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy90°
65°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear91°
67°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy91°
71°

‘Tiffany the Gorilla’ to undergo medical procedure over appetite concerns

by on August 16, 2017 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)

The Topeka Zoo’s resident gorilla will undergo a medical procedure Wednesday after going several days without eating.

According to a press release, the medical team at the Mark L. Morris Veterinary Hospital will evaluate Tiffany the Gorilla’s organ systems to determine why she’s been reluctant to eat.

Zoo staff reported on Friday that Tiffany wasn’t acting like herself. Staff initially thought a storm the night before upset her, but then noticed a steady decline in her appetite.

Tiffany is said to still be drinking fluids, but has not been getting the nutrients needed to live a healthy life.

“We are at the point where a diagnostic exam under anesthesia is indicated,” said Staff Veterinarian Dr. Shirley Llizo.

At 49 years old, Tiffany is one of the oldest female gorillas in a global database which shows age distribution of gorillas from many zoos around the world.  Because of her geriatric status, staff at the zoo is taking a number of precautions to make sure that Tiffany’s procedure goes as smoothly as possible.

Tiffany has been in Topeka since 1968. She was relocated to the zoo in Buffalo, New York during the 1980s and moved back to Topeka a short time later.

According to this graph provided by the City of Topeka, there are only two gorillas living in zoos that are older than Tiffany. Both are female.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle