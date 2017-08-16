‘Tiffany the Gorilla’ to undergo medical procedure over appetite concerns

The Topeka Zoo’s resident gorilla will undergo a medical procedure Wednesday after going several days without eating.

According to a press release, the medical team at the Mark L. Morris Veterinary Hospital will evaluate Tiffany the Gorilla’s organ systems to determine why she’s been reluctant to eat.

Zoo staff reported on Friday that Tiffany wasn’t acting like herself. Staff initially thought a storm the night before upset her, but then noticed a steady decline in her appetite.

Tiffany is said to still be drinking fluids, but has not been getting the nutrients needed to live a healthy life.

“We are at the point where a diagnostic exam under anesthesia is indicated,” said Staff Veterinarian Dr. Shirley Llizo.

At 49 years old, Tiffany is one of the oldest female gorillas in a global database which shows age distribution of gorillas from many zoos around the world. Because of her geriatric status, staff at the zoo is taking a number of precautions to make sure that Tiffany’s procedure goes as smoothly as possible.

Tiffany has been in Topeka since 1968. She was relocated to the zoo in Buffalo, New York during the 1980s and moved back to Topeka a short time later.