Tiger Women Picked to Win MIAA Basketball Title

The defending MIAA regular-season champions, Fort Hays State, was tabbed the league favorite in the 2021-22 preseason women’s basketball coaches poll. The Tigers tied with the Jennies of Central Missouri for the top spot in the media poll. Below are the complete results and information of each preseason poll.
The first games of the season will begin Saturday, November 6. The opening games for conference play begin on Wednesday, December 1. To see the complete schedule for each team in the Association, click here.
Coaches Poll
In the coaches poll, Fort Hays State received six first-place votes for a total of 159 points. Central Missouri trailed the Tigers by five points and received three first-place votes. Just one point behind UCM is the defending MIAA Tournament Champion, Nebraska Kearney. The Lopers were slotted third with three first-place votes and 153 points followed by Emporia State in fourth with two first-place votes and 136 points. Each team in the top four of the coaches qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division II Central Regional with the Jennies making their sixth program appearance to the NCAA Final Four. Central Oklahoma rounded out the top-five with 121 points.
Washburn was voted sixth followed by Pittsburg State at seventh and Missouri Western in eighth. Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri each tied for the ninth position and Northeastern State finished 11th. Rogers State was picked 12th as Lincoln and Newman also tied for 13th to complete the poll.
2021-2022 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fort Hays State (6) – 159 points
2. Central Missouri (3) – 154 points
3. Nebraska Kearney (3) – 153 points
4. Emporia State (2) – 136 points
5. Central Oklahoma – 121 points
6. Washburn – 106 points
7. Pittsburg State – 94 points
8. Missouri Western – 78 points
T9. Missouri Southern – 71 points
T9. Northwest Missouri – 71 points
11. Northeastern State – 49 points
12. Rogers State – 34 points
T13. Lincoln – 24 points
T13. Newman – 24 points
Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team
Media Poll
The media tagged Fort Hays State and Central Missouri with its top position with 118 points apiece. The Jennies received five first-place votes while the Tigers tallied four. Nebraska Kearney followed the top two team in third 112 points. In fourth was Emporia State with 98 points and Central Oklahoma was selected fifth with 87 points.
Washburn anchored the sixth position as Pittsburg State finished seventh by a narrow margin. Missouri Western was tabbed eighth as Northwest Missouri came in ninth and Missouri Southern finished 10th. Northeastern State and Rogers State finished in a tie for 11th and Newman ended at 13th. The final spot in the poll went to Lincoln.
2021-2022 MIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll
T1. Central Missouri (5) – 118 points
T1. Fort Hays State (4) – 118 points
3. Nebraska Kearney – 112 points
4. Emporia State – 98 points
5. Central Oklahoma – 87 points
6. Washburn – 72 points
7. Pittsburg State – 70 points
8. Missouri Western – 65 points
9. Northwest Missouri – 62 points
10. Missouri Southern – 49 points
T11. Northeastern State – 32 points
T11. Rogers State – 32 points
13. Newman – 18 points
14. Lincoln – 12 points