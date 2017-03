Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it may be necessary to take pre-emptive military action against North Korea if the threat from its weapons program reaches a level “that we believe requires action.”

Tillerson spoke at a news conference in Seoul today after visiting the heavily militarized border with North Korea.

Tillerson said, “all of the options are on the table” when it comes to the possibility of using military force against the North.

Photo: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory