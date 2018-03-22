Time is short on school funding issue, says House Majority Leader

The key element in the school finance situation in the Kansas Legislature is time, and a member of House leadership says they don’t have much of it, with first adjournment about two weeks away.

“That’s a pretty short timeframe,” said House Majority Leader Don Hineman. “You don’t pass a piece of legislation in a day and a half. It takes a while to put it together and get it through the process. We’re really under the gun. We really need to do it by April 6, because the Supreme Court has asked for written briefs by April 30 and it takes time for our attorneys to prepare those. We really do need to have some kind of a response to the Court in the form of legislation by April 6.”

The issue is that any solution will likely mean phasing money in over time, and time is brainpower, especially when it comes to younger kids.

“The schools are having to deal with social issues that are outside of their control to some extent,” said Hineman. “There’s a growing recognition and appreciation that early childhood education is vitally important. If you want to move the needle on outcomes of students, that’s where you have to focus a lot of your attention. I think that’s one thing we will be doing going forward is focus on that, but, if we do, you have to recognize, you’re not going to see the results of that for several years down the road.”

Hineman said the value of the latest cost study is in the fact that it made the numbers clear for legislators.

“It more or less related the cost to what your goal is, and gave us some flexibility to have a discussion about what’s reasonable,” said Hineman. “What’s a goal that truly is attainable and affordable? That’s a discussion we can have now. What can we do? What’s possible within our given resources? What’s a reasonable goal and how long is a reasonable time frame to get there? That’s the discussion we’re in the middle of right now.”

That discussion can’t go on much longer, as the clock is ticking with respect to the Court deadline.